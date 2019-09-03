US APEC exit is not on the table — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Washington is taking an active part in the work on significant issues in the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, the US withdrawal from the forum is not being discussed, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large and Russia’s APEC Senior Official Valery Sorokin told reporters on Tuesday.

"The issue of the US withdrawal from APEC is not on the table," the diplomat said, responding to a corresponding question. "The current White House administration has taken a peculiar stance on a number of burning issues, such as primarily multilateral trade systems and the WTO, prospects of regional economic integration."

"In spite of this fact, the American delegation is actively participating in developing other issues, this is a whole set of important issues to boost our economies," he stressed. "Therefore, I am absolutely certain that APEC is well alive and will carry on living for a long time now."

Sorokin underlined that the current economic disagreements with Washington and Beijing are not affecting the forum. "APEC maintains and follows a policy that all bilateral strife and problems are left outside its walls," he emphasized.