Relations between Mongolia and Russia reach new level — president

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Relations between Mongolia and Russia have reached a new level after negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mongolia’s President Khaltmaagiin Battulga said on Tuesday following talks with his Russian counterpart.

"Mongolian-Russian relations have reached a new level of a comprehensive strategic partnership after the Russian president’s visit. We signed a treaty on friendly relations and a comprehensive strategic partnership between Mongolia and the Russian Federation. A new long-term agreement that brought our relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership has become an important document, which bolstered our bilateral trust. Our cooperation is entering a new era," he said.

The Mongolian president added that 10 interdepartmental documents had been signed during Putin’s visit. "The visit was meaningful and businesslike," he concluded.