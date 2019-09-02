Putin arrives in Mongolia on state visit

ULAN BATOR, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived on an official visit to Mongolia’s Ulan Bator. On Tuesday, the Russian leader will hold talks with his Mongolian colleague Khaltmaagiin Battulga, sign a permanent Treaty on Friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Mongolia and take part in the celebratory events timed to the 80th anniversary of the victory of Soviet and Mongolian troops in the Battles of Khalkhin Gol.

This is Putin’s third visit to Mongolia, after November 2000 and September 2014.

In an interview with Mongolian newspaper Udriin sonin, Putin said that during the talks with Battulga and other high-ranking Mongolian government officials, he would discuss the prospects of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation. On the outcomes of the visit, they will sign an interstate Treaty on Friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which will lead to a new level in bilateral relations. The treaty, based on the 1993 Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, will have no expiration date.

Putin and Battulga also plan to lay wreaths to the monument to Soviet military commander Georgy Zhukov. In the evening, the Russian leader will attend an official reception on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Russian-Mongolian victory in the Battles of Khalkhin Gol. The battles took place in May-September of 1939. Back then, Soviet-Mongolian troops defeated the Japanese military units that invaded the Mongolian People's Republic.