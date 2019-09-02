Russian ambassador to Egypt dies at Cairo hospital

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Egypt Sergei Kirpichenko has died at a hospital in Cairo at the age of 68, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed TASS on Monday.

"This morning, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Egypt Sergei Vadimovich Kirpichenko suddenly died at a Cairo hospital," the source informed.

Kirpichenko was born in 1951. In the course of his career, he headed Russian diplomatic missions in the UAE, Libya, Syria. In 2011, he was appointed Russia’s Ambassador to Egypt and representative to the League of Arab States.