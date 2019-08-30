Putin to hold separate meeting with PM of Malaysia on September 5

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a separate meeting with Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on September 5, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

"A separate meeting [will be] with the Prime Minister of Malaysia and this will be a fairly important meeting," Ushakov said. Moscow expects that the visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister to Vladivostok "will give an impetus to cooperation, including in the Far East," he added.