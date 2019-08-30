Security chief points to similar strategic stability approaches by Moscow, Singapore

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The approaches of Russia and Singapore on issues of strategic stability are close on many points, the Russian Security Council’s press service cited the Council’s secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, as saying at the security consultations in Singapore involving Singapore’s Senior Minister and Co-ordinator Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and representatives for the two countries’ law enforcement authorities, defense ministries and intelligence services.

"We state the closeness of our approaches to many current issues on the global and regional agenda, including support for strategic stability and equal partnership in the conditions of a multipolar world," Patrushev stated. "The mutual approach to the build-up of cooperation on a wide range of issues was proved during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to the Republic of Singapore." Patrushev also noted that Russia regards Singapore as an important and promising partner in Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region in general.

The prospects of cooperation between the Security Councils, including partnership between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), military and military-technical cooperation, joint activity to fight international terrorism, illegal arms trafficking, and countering organized crime and extremism were on the agenda. "Attention was also paid to the situation in the Asia-Pacific region," the Russian Security Council added.

At the end of the consultations representatives for Russia’s Interior Ministry and Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs signed a memorandum on cooperation.