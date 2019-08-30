Kremlin: Putin, Lukashenko did not discuss outcome of Bolton’s visit to Minsk over phone

"No, they didn’t," he said answering a question from TASS.

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko did not discuss the outcome of the visit by US National Security Adviser John Bolton to Minsk during their telephone conversation on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

The Kremlin press service earlier reported that Putin and Lukashenko had held a telephone conversation on Friday, during which the Russian leader congratulated his Belarusian counterpart on his 65th birthday.

For its part, the Belarusian president’s press service reported that the two heads of state had discussed the current agenda and the development of bilateral relations, including work on the implementation of the agreements reached during their previous meetings and also exchanged views on global issues.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton held talks with Lukashenko in Minsk on Thursday. That was the first visit by a high-ranking US official of such a level to Belarus over the past 20 years.