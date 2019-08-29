No information yet on next Moscow-brokered Afghan talks, says Russia’s envoy

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. There is no information yet on holding the next round of Moscow-brokered consultations on Afghanistan, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Thursday.

"No, I don’t know yet. We have other goals apart from that. We will have many other events now," he said.

The second meeting of the Moscow-brokered consultations on Afghanistan was held on November 9. Taking part in it were deputy foreign ministers, special representatives and observers from Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, the United States, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. A delegation of the political office of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) took part in an international meeting of that level for the first time.