Russia’s mission to Council of Europe urges Kiev to clear Vyshinsky of all charges

PARIS, August 29. /TASS/. Russia’s permanent mission to the Council of Europe welcomed the release of journalist Kirill Vyshinsky in Ukraine and urged the country’s authorities to clear him of all charges.

"We welcome the decision of the Kiev court to release from custody editor-in-chief of "RIA Novosti Ukraine" Kirill Vyshinsky," reads a brief message, posted on the official Facebook page of the Permanent Representation of the Russian Federation to the Council of Europe on Wednesday.

"At the same time, we must remember that the contrived politicized accusations against Kirill Vyshinsky remain in place. We urge the Ukrainian authorities to lift all unfounded accusations against this Ukrainian journalist," the post says.

On May 15, 2018, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) carried out a large-scale operation against RIA Novosti Ukraine staff members, accusing them of high treason. The news outlet’s Chief Editor Kirill Vyshinsky was arrested. The SBU issued a statement claiming that "a network of media structures, which Moscow used for carrying out a hybrid war" against Kiev had been exposed. Charges against Vyshinsky are particularly based on a number of the journalist’s articles dedicated to the 2014 events in Crimea. If found guilty, the journalist may face up to 15 years behind bars.

A court in Kiev released Vyshinsky on his own recognizance on August 28. The court ruled that the journalist is obliged to report to court upon demand, refrain from contacting witnesses in this case and notify the court about any changes concerning his place of residence and work. However, the journalist’s passport will be kept at the prosecutor’s office. Vyshinsky’s defense attorneys plan to request the return of his ID.