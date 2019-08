MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia is ready to act as a witness or a guarantor of a potential agreement between the US and the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), if it receives such a request, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Russian side is ready to act as a witness of the signing or a guarantor of the implementation of an agreement between the US and the Taliban movement, if we receive a corresponding request," she said.