Russia regrets new US sanctions, they are not legitimate, says Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. By introducing more anti-Russian sanctions the United States sacrifices what has been left of Russian-US partnership of the past to the just-started election race, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"This decision Washington declared at the beginning of August can cause no feeling but regret. It is very sad what has been left of Russian-US partnership of the past is being sacrificed, or has been sacrificed already, to internal pre-election circumstances in the US… We remain certain that the US sanctions are an illegitimate tool of pressure not only on our country, but in principle on all countries this mechanism is used against," Zakharova said regarding the enforcement of the second package of anti-Russian sanctions over the Skripal affair.