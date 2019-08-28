Russian official accuses US of arm-twisting in international market of weapons

"We are well aware of the pressure being exerted. The Americans use arm twisting against our customary and potential partners, whose position is unenviable, of course. I would not like to use any hackneyed rhetoric about unfair competition, but this is an outrage," Shugayev said.

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 28. /TASS/. The United States indulges in arm-twisting against foreign customers of Russian military hardware and breaks any conceivable rules, the director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, said at the aerospace show MAKS-2019 on Wednesday.

The Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation has been getting information about such backstage intrigues all the time.

"We know that such incidents happen now and then. Every day we get information from US embassy staff, military missions and the Department of State who come and say outright: ‘You, guys, know about our sanctions. All of you will get under them’," Shugayev explained.

"That’s unprecedented. There was nothing of the sort even in the worst of times. There was some code of conduct. Now the limits of legal relations have been broken," he stated.

The sanctions fail to yield the desired effect, though, the official claimed. "Take Turkey, for instance. They do not work. The sanctions have not yielded the desired effect. It would be wrong to say that we are happy about this. Problems do exist in partnership and financial relations first and foremost. But we have managed to devise a solution. We’ve shifted to national currencies. In fact, it’s de-dollarization," he added.

