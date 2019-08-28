Russian, NATO top brass discuss bilateral relations

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian Chief of the General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov has held a telephone conversation with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach to discuss relations between Russia and NATO, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

NATO said in a press release that "the phone call demonstrates the continued mutual interest to maintain military lines of communication to promote predictability, in line with NATO’s policy of transparency and ongoing dialogue at the political level with senior Russian leadership." NATO added that Peach and Gerasimov "agreed to continue using the military lines of communication in the future."