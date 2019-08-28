Russian mission to OSCE welcomes journalist’s release from Ukrainian custody

VIENNA, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has welcomed the release of RIA Novosti Ukraine Chief Editor Kirill Vyshinsky from Ukrainian custody.

"We welcome the release of journalist Kirill Vyshinsky from Ukrainian custody. The truth has triumphed!" the mission said on Twitter.

A court in Kiev released Vyshinsky on his own recognizance earlier on Wednesday.

Vyshinsky case

On May 15, 2018, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) carried out a large-scale operation against RIA Novosti Ukraine staff members, accusing them of high treason. The news outlet’s Chief Editor Kirill Vyshinsky was arrested. The SBU issued a statement claiming that "a network of media structures, which Moscow used for carrying out a hybrid war" against Kiev had been exposed.

Charges against Vyshinsky are particularly based on a number of the journalist’s articles dedicated to the 2014 events in Crimea. If found guilty, the journalist may face up to 15 years.