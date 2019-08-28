Ombudsperson hails release of jailed Russian journalist Vyshinsky

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The ruling by a court in Kiev on releasing journalist Kirill Vyshinsky from custody on his own recognizance offers hope that his case will be reviewed impartially in the future, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday.

"I welcome the decision by Kiev’s Podolsky Court, which ruled today to release Kirill Vyshinsky from custody on his own recognizance. I believe this decision is fair and devoid of political implications," she stressed.

According to Moskalkova, the ruling "offers hope that the journalist’s case will be reviewed impartially in the future."

She congratulated Vyshinsky, his relatives and friends and "all those who helped to secure his release."

MP's comments on the release

Chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev has called RIA Novosti-Ukraine Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky’s release from custody great news and said that after this decision he hopes for system changes in the Ukrainian side’s approaches.

"Great news! My most sincere greetings to Kirill, his family, colleagues and all those who fought for his release! Let’s hope that it is not an episode but system changes in the Ukrainian side’s approaches," Kosachev told TASS.

He added that he finds it hard to believe. "Still, I’d glad to be mistaken," the senator added.

Earlier on Wednesday, a court in Kiev changed the restrictive measure against Editor-in-Chief of the RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency, Kirill Vyshinsky, from arrest to release on his own recognizance. Vyshinsky was set free in the courtroom.

Vyshinsky was detained by the Ukrainian security service (SBU) on May 15, 2018. He was charged with high treason and illegal arms trafficking. A court in Kherson arrested him for two months on May 17, 2018. The restrictive measure was prolonged several times. If found guilty, he will face a prison term of up to 15 years.