Russian journalist’s release from Ukrainian custody marks first step to justice — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. A court decision to release Chief Editor of the RIA Novosti Ukraine news outlet Kirill Vyshinsky from Ukrainian custody marks the first step to justice, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"Vyshinsky’s release from custody is the first step to justice for him," she said.

A court in Kiev released Vyshinsky on his own recognizance earlier on Wednesday.

Vyshinsky case

On May 15, 2018, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) carried out a large-scale operation against RIA Novosti Ukraine staff members, accusing them of high treason. The news outlet’s Chief Editor Kirill Vyshinsky was arrested. The SBU issued a statement claiming that "a network of media structures, which Moscow used for carrying out a hybrid war" against Kiev had been exposed.

Charges against Vyshinsky are particularly based on a number of the journalist’s articles dedicated to the 2014 events in Crimea. If found guilty, the journalist may face up to 15 years.