Russian deputy foreign minister discusses Syria and situation in Strait of Hormuz in Oman

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and African Countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed the situation in Syria, Yemen and in the Strait of Hormuz at meetings with Oman’s Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman Badr Albusaidi during his trip to the Omani city of Salalah. The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on it in a statement published on Tuesday.

"The sides thoroughly discussed their positions on key aspects of the regional agenda with focus on the situation in Yemen and Syria, the prospects of Palestinian-Israeli settlement and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz area. They stated the need to urgently solve the persistent conflicts and crises in the Middle East solely through political-diplomatic methods, by way of mutual regard for the lawful interests of all the involved parties and strict compliance with the basic principles of international law and the requirements of the UN Charter," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

"In this regard, the sides noted the special relevance and importance of the concept of providing collective security in the Persian Gulf area initiated by the Russian side and directed at the consolidation of practical efforts and constructive ideas on joint response to emerging challenges and threats in this strategically important area of the world," the ministry pointed out.

The sides also discussed "a wide range of issues of further gradual development of traditionally friendly Russian-Omani relations, including support for a regular political dialogue, build-up of mutually beneficial trade-economic partnership and extension of cultural-humanitarian ties," the ministry added.