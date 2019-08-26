Moscow worried over situation following Israel’s attack in Lebanon

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Moscow is worried over the escalation of the Middle East conflict following an Israeli drone attack on the Hezbollah press center in Lebanon, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Moscow is seriously worried over the recurrent escalation of tensions in this region," the ministry said. "The Russian side has repeatedly stressed the menace of such actions amidst the highly explosive atmosphere in the region and warned that they might trigger a large-scale armed conflict with unpredictable consequences."

"Once again, we call on the parties to demonstrate utter restraint and strictly comply with international law, including the corresponding resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," the ministry said.