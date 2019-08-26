Kremlin hopes Abkhazia presidential runoff will be held in a legitimate way

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects the runoff presidential election in Abkhazia to be held in compliance with the legislation. "We are looking forward to the runoff election and expect the electoral process to be within the framework of the legislation," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.
He added that the Kremlin was closely following the election in Abkhazia.
Abkhazia’s presidential election was held on Sunday, August 25. In line with the preliminary results, incumbent President Raul Khadzhimba and Chairman of the Amtsakhara opposition party Alkhaz Kvitsiniya have made it to the presidential runoff. According to the Abkhaz Central Election Commission, voter turnout was 66.55%.
The Central Election Commission earlier reported that the runoff vote was due within the next two weeks, possibly, on September 8.