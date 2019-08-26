Kremlin says refusal to prolong New START will be harmful for strategic stability

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Possible refusal to prolong the treaty on the reduction of strategic offensive weapons New START will leave humanity without a single agreement in this field, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"The consequences for strategic stability will be rather harmful. It goes without saying that strategic stability will be affected at the general, global level, because in fact all of us - I mean humanity - will be left without a single agreement that would govern this field," Peskov said when asked about the likely effects of the decision not to prolong the New START Treaty, expiring in 2021.

Peskov expressed regret there had been no messages from the United States yet if Washington was prepared or unprepared to discuss the prolongation of this treaty.