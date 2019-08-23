Putin to meet with visiting Turkish president on August 27, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 27, when the latter is on a visit to Russia, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday.

"Yes," he said when asked whether Putin’s plans for that day included a meeting with Erdogan.

The Turkish leader’s visit to Russia and his meeting with the Russian president on August 27 was earlier announced by Reuters.

Earlier on Friday, Putin and Erdogan had a telephone conversation to discuss issues of the launch of a constitutional committee in Syria and anti-terrorism efforts. They also exchanged views on the Middle East agenda and further development of bilateral cooperaton, as well as efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone.

Earlier, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin reportedly said that Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey would meet in Ankara on September 16 to discuss the situation in Syria. Russian president’s special envoy for Syrian settlement Alexander Leontyev said that the would-be summit would focus on all aspects of Syrian settlement, including humanitarian and political matters, as well as on the situation on the ground.