Putin unaware of British TV’s plans to produce series about him

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is yet to be notified about the plans of a British TV channel to shoot a documentary series about him. The Kremlin has also not received any official requests for an interview with Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Vladimir Putin does not know about it yet, the channel did not try [to hold an interview for the series]," he said.

British Channel 4 announced that it was commissioning a three-episode documentary series on Russian President Vladimir Putin, entitled Putin: A Russian Spy Story. The air date has not been announced yet. The channel is set to tell the story of Putin’s youth, his time serving in the Soviet KGB, as well as his 20 years in power as Russian president and prime minister. The producers intend to shine light on how the future president’s personal experience, especially his work in the intelligence structures, reflected on the Russian state politics. The announcement paints a picture of Putin as a president who set about on a mission to ‘make Russia great again’, outlasted three US presidents and four British prime ministers and is "arguably the most influential leader of his time".