Kremlin confirms consultations on detainee exchange with Ukraine are underway

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Consultations on detainee exchange with Ukraine are underway, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Some consultations on the matter are underway," he said in response to a question.
The Kremlin spokesman also said that Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Emmanuel Macron of France had touched upon the issue at their recent meeting. Peskov added that the two presidents had thoroughly discussed the situation in southeastern Ukraine and relations between Moscow and Kiev.