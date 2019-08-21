Kremlin does not rule out possibility of Putin-Erdogan phone call in near future

HELSINKI, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may hold a phone call in the near future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, commenting on the reports that Erdogan plans to discuss the situation in Syria’s Idlib with Putin.

"It is possible," he said in response to a question on whether such talks may take place between the Russian and Turkish leaders in the upcoming days, adding that the phone call will not take place today.

The Russian leader is currently on a visit to Finland.