Putin, Mozambique’s president to discuss bilateral ties on August 22

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi, who is paying an official visit to Russia, on Thursday, August 22, the Kremlin press service reported.

"[The two sides] will discuss the prospects for the development of Russian-Mozambican relations. They will also exchange views on the key global and regional issues," the Kremlin said.

A number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed following the talks.

Nyusi earlier said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman that he planned to discuss Russia’s investment in Mozambique with Putin.

"Mozambique and Russia are about to open a new page of relations for joint economic development," he said. "We have natural resources. We expect Russian investment for transforming those resources for the benefit of the people, while Russia is very experienced in that field."

Nyusi added that he planned to thank Putin and the entire Russian people for their support during the struggle for Mozambique’s independence and restoration as well as for the assistance in dealing with the aftermath of recent Cyclone Idai.