Russian election commission to report on voting campaign to OSCE, Council of Europe

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Chair Ella Pamfilova has stated that the CEC will send information on the course of the 2019 election campaign to the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland.

"I will ask to translate it in English and send [the information about the campaign] to the ODIHR, as they are interested in it very much, and to Mr. [Thorbjorn] Jagland. [To send] just figures, without any comments," Pamfilova said during the CEC’s session on Wednesday.

More than 5,000 elections of different levels, including elections to 13 legislative assemblies, will be held on the single voting day of September 8 in 85 Russian regions. Governors will be elected in 16 regions, City Dumas will be elected in 22 administrative centers, along with heads of municipal entities in three regional centers. In addition, a special election to the State Duma in four single-seat electoral districts (the Khabarovsk, Novgorod, Sverdlovsk and Oryol Regions) will be held.