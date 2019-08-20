Need for Russia-US dialogue is huge, however difficult it is, says Gorbachev

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The need in dialogue between Russia and the United States is huge now and in spite of the difficulties arising from it each country can play its role in the talks, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev said at the meeting with Maltese Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion Carmelo Abela on Tuesday.

The meeting centered around the events in Malta to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the talks between Gorbachev and then-US President George Bush Sr., held there on December 2-3, 1989.

"Nowadays, the need for dialogue, for improving cooperation, is huge, however difficult it is. And each country can play its role in it," the press service of the Gorbachev Foundation quoted him as saying.

"When in Malta, the US President and I declared that our countries refuse to regard each other as enemies and are willing to develop relations of cooperation and of partnership in the future. We discussed all the problems, there were many of them in those tumultuous times. And we reached an agreement on many things. Following the Malta Summit, we went through great challenges, but were able to continue what was started at the meetings with US President Ronald Raegan in Geneva and Reykjavik - primarily in the sphere of nuclear arms reduction," Gorbachev said.

In turn, Abela assured that Malta, as an EU member, will facilitate dialogue with Russia and closer positions on all issues.