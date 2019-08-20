Global community views SCO as reliable partner, says senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is playing an increasing role as a pillar of a polycentric world order, and the priority tasks of Russia’s presidency will be greater consolidation of the organization’s member-states, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Tuesday.

"There is considerable potential for deepening foreign policy coordination, hammering out coordinated measures to counter the growing security, political and economic risks," he said opening a meeting of the Council of National Coordinators of the SCO member-states.

"The SCO is playing an increasingly important role as a pillar of an emerging polycentric world order based on equal and indivisible security and sustainable development. Our organization is seen by the global community as a reliable and predictable partner," Morgulov stressed.

Among the priority economic issues he set out an increase in the share of national currencies in mutual settlements between the SCO member-countries and the development of transport, logistics, infrastructure, digital and other spheres.

Morgulov underscored that Russia was poised for productive joint work for the benefit of the comprehensive expansion of multifaceted cooperation.

The agenda of the meeting covers more than 40 issues related to preparations for SCO events scheduled to be held before the end of 2019, in particular, the Council of Heads of Government meeting in Tashkent. The meeting the Council of National Coordinators will last until August 23. Russia will assume the SCO presidency in 2020.