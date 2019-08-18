Russian parliament’s coordinator begins visit to Syria

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Coordinator for ties with the Syrian parliament and Chairman of the Battle Brotherhood veterans organization Dmitry Sablin is beginning his visit to Syria on Sunday, the organization’s press service said in a statement.

"During his trip to Syria, Sablin will visit one of the Black Sea Fleet ships deployed off the Syrian coast and hold a meeting with Governor of Syria’s Tartus Safwan Abu Saadi, who signed an agreement on economic and cultural cooperation with Sevastopol in early 2019, to invite him to visit Sevastopol," the statement reads.

The Russian lawmaker will also visit a camp in Latakia where the children of the deceased Syrian military servicemen are spending their summer vacation, including those who earlier made a trip to Russia’s Artek children’s camp to meet with the children of Russian military servicemen who lost their lives in Syria.

"A meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is also expected to take place," the statement added.

Sablin headed a Russian delegation that visited Syria in January, meeting with the country’s president, the parliament speaker and Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East John X.