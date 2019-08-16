Kremlin aide says Putin’s visit to North Korea is not under consideration

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Russian president’s visit to North Korea is not under consideration at the moment, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"I can’t tell you anything about it. This matter is not under consideration," he said when asked to comment on North Korean media reports about potential preparations for the Russian leader’s visit to the country.

The Russian president and the North Korean leader held talks in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on April 25. They discussed the current state and the future of bilateral relations, as well as issues related to the situation on the Korean Peninsula. The Vladivostok summit saw the first personal meeting between Putin and Kim Jong-un.