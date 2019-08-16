Russian, North Korean diplomats discuss Korean Peninsula situation

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has discussed ways to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the implementation of trilateral projects with the North Korean diplomats during his visit to Pyongyang, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following Morgulov’s consultations with North Korean’s First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and Vice Foreign Minister Im Chon-il.
"The parties discussed the current situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula in light of political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the entire range of issues facing the subregion. They agreed to continue boosting cooperation between Russia and North Korea in this and other areas," the statement reads. "The parties confirmed their determination to continue joint efforts to strengthen practical cooperation, including the implementation of trilateral projects on the Korean Peninsula," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.