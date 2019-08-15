Moscow slams media misinformation, unscrupulous ‘analyses’ of Lavrov’s remarks on Japan

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has castigated some media outlets, branding them as unscrupulous, for deliberately misinterpreting remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on prospects for signing a peace treaty with Japan.

"We are surprised by the unscrupulous interpretation of Lavrov’s remarks reiterating Russia’s official stance on a peace treaty with Japan by a number of media outlets. We draw attention to the fact that any guesswork like ‘Lavrov voiced the conditions for the islands’ handover to Japan’ is inadmissible and is misinformation," the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"Russia adheres to the stance that progress on the issue is possible only on condition that Japan fully recognizes the outcome of WWII enshrined in Article 107 of the UN Charter and takes into account our fundamental approaches in the military-political sphere," the ministry added.

Earlier on Thursday, Lavrov said at the all-Russia youth education forum Terra Scientia that the situation on concluding a peace treaty between Russia and Japan was not locked in a stalemate, but Tokyo’s stance hinders its signing.