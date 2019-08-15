Lavrov says peace treaty issue with Japan is not deadlocked

SOLNECHNOGORSK/Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The situation around concluding a peace treaty between Russia and Japan is not locked in a stalemate, but Tokyo’s position hinders its signing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a youth educational forum dubbed the "Territory of Meanings."

"I don’t think the situation [around signing the peace treaty with Japan] is a deadlock," Lavrov said. "Now everything bumps into our Japanese colleagues’ reluctance to recognize the outcome of World War II, thus creating obstacles for signing the peace treaty."