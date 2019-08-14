Russian president to visit Finland on August 21

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Finland on August 21 at the invitation of his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, the Finnish government’s chancellery said on Wednesday.

"President Niinisto and President Putin will hold official talks at the presidential palace. Besides bilateral relations between Finland and Russia, the presidents will discuss regional and international issues," the statement said.

After the discussion, the presidents will hold a joint news conference. The visit will be wrapped up by a dinner at the Suomenlinna sea fortress.

Last time, the two heads of state met at the Arctic forum in St. Petersburg in April 2019.