Putin congratulates Pakistani leadership on Independence Day

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Pakistani president and prime minister with the Independence Day of the Islamic republic, the telegram was published on the Kremlin’s official website on Wednesday.

"The Russian president has sent a congratulatory telegram to President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of the national holiday of Pakistan, the Independence Day," the statement says.

Independent Pakistan emerged on August 14, 1947.