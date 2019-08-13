Kremlin has no information on discussions about postponing Moscow City Council election

"I have no information on discussions about postponing the election, this issue is within the Central Election Commission’s purview," he said when asked if the election, scheduled to take place on September 8, could be postponed.

Ilya Yashin, a candidate barred from running for the Moscow City Council, earlier called for postponing the election to late fall. Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova commented on the initiative, saying that there is "almost no" reason for postponing the vote.

Moscow City Council election

The Moscow City Council (Duma) election is scheduled for September 8. A total of 233 candidates have been registered, of whom 171 represent different political parties and 62 are self-nominated. A number of candidates were barred from running in the election as they had submitted lists with forged voter signatures. Several rallies in support of those candidates have taken place in Moscow, including unauthorized ones.