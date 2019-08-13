Putin to discuss Ukraine, Normandy format with Macron on August 19

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to pay a visit to France on August 19 to discuss with French President Emmanuel Macron the situation in Ukraine and the future work in the Normandy format (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Indeed, a working visit of the Russian president to France on August 19 is being prepared, this will be a one-day visit," Peskov said.

The leaders will focus on bilateral cooperation and economic ties, international issues, namely Ukraine, as well as the prospects of continuing work in the Normandy format, he noted.