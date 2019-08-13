Kremlin: Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan summit to be held when presidents’ schedules permit

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The summit of the Russian, Iranian and Azerbaijani presidents will take place when their schedules are synched up, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to him, the meeting that was supposed to be held in Sochi on August 13 was postponed "due to the need to coordinate the schedules [of the presidents] more closely" and "look for an appropriate time to synchronize these schedules." "We will announce the new date [of the summit] after these schedules are synchronized through diplomatic channels," Peskov said.

The first summit in this format was held in Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku in August 2016, at the initiative of the Azerbaijani leader. The presidents focused on joint economic projects and regional security issues. After the summit, the leaders adopted a joint declaration, confirming the intention to develop trilateral cooperation. The document concerned such spheres of cooperation as joint anti-terror fight, ironing out regional conflicts, cooperation in the Caspian region, developing ties in the spheres of energy, transport and others.

The following summit between Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan was held on November 1, 2017 in Tehran. The leaders of three countries discussed a broad range of issues, including cooperation in the energy sphere, the Syrian settlement and cooperation in the Caspian region. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his colleagues for the next trilateral summit to Russia.