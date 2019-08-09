Embassy in Syria looking into disappearance of Russian national, diplomat says

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow region/, August 9./TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Syria is looking into the disappearance of Oleg Melnikov, the leader of the social movement against slavery ‘Alternative’, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Earlier, media reports said communication with the Russian national was lost after he had headed to the area of Idlib with a group of volunteers.

"As soon as the first reports came about the missing Russian national, the consular staff of the Russian Embassy in Syria began to clarify the circumstances," she added.

"A query was made to the Syrian authorities concerning his fate. Yes, work is underway. As soon as it yields first results that media can be reported about, we will do this," Zakharova said.