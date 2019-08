Russian, Belarussian prime ministers hold meeting in Kyrgyzstan

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 9. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has met with his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Rumas on the sidelines of a meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council in Kyrgyzstan’s Cholpon-Ata on Friday.

Later in the day, Medvedev is expected to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Kyrgyz Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev.

The Cholpon-Ata meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council involves the prime ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.