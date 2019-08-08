Kremlin confirms arrangements for Putin’s visit to Finland underway

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to pay a visit to Finland, preparations for the visit are underway, the Kremlin press service reported.

"Work on [Putin’s] visit to Finland is in progress indeed," a source in the Kremlin press service said without specifying the date of the trip.

The Ilta-Sanomat newspaper earlier reported citing its own sources that Finland expected the Russian president to visit the country in late August. According to the publication, a meeting with Finnish leader Sauli Niinisto is planned. Vladimir Putin’s visit is expected to take place on August 22, the newspaper wrote.

Niinisto’s office declined to comment on that report, saying that Putin’s visit is expected, but the date and venue of the meeting will be announced later.