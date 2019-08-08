China's Hainan eyeing closer cooperation with Russia

BEIJING, August 8. /TASS/. China's Hainan is beginning to show growing interest in cooperation with Russia, primarily in the fields of agriculture, science and education, TASS reported on Thursday, citing acting Russia's Consul General in Guangzhou Alexander Smirnov.

“This year, Hainan begins to show interest in cooperating with Russia: just recently we received information from them that the leadership would like to visit the Russia this year. Now the issue is being worked out,” he said. “On the other hand, our compatriots who reside on Hainan are very active. They implement a number of projects aimed at promoting the island, and also provide direct access for local businessmen, including those involved in agriculture, to the Russian market. "

According to the diplomat, the Russian mission encourages this process and is trying to attract the attention of Russian enterprises, including those focused on food exports. Smirnov clarified that in a number of areas, bilateral relations are still at initial stage.

“I hope that they will develop. Hainan is primarily a tourist province, contacts with Russia are at a good level in this area,” Smirnov said. “You know that a large number of our citizens visit the island annually, people spend holidays there. In other areas while cooperation is not developing as actively as we would like, but, nevertheless, there is interest. "

The diplomat noted that Hainan, in particular, is beginning to show an increasing interest in the Russian scientific field and education. “In this area, I think, there is still potential for development,” Smirnov emphasized.

“As for the free trade port that is being set up there, it’s difficult for me to say how events will develop further,” he explained. “We know that a special zone has been organized on Hainan. However, there're some specific pieces of information regarding foreign investors the Chinese side hasn’t revealed yet. If something comes up, I think we could help in this regard".