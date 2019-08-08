Russia views Kyrgyz events as domestic affair, diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia considers that the events related to an operation to detain former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev are the Central Asian republic’s domestic affair, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Ekho Moskv radio station.

"We view this event as the country’s domestic affair and also the embassy has released recommendation for Russians to avoid the scene of the operation, if it continues. I think we will give a deeper assessment to these events some time later," the diplomat said.

On August 7, Kyrgyz special forces launched an operation to detain former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, who has been charged with corruption and stripped of his immunity. However, his supporters put up resistance in Koy-Tash, Atambayev’s hometown where his residence is located. One special forces officer died and 52 people were injured in the clashes, including a journalist and law enforcement officers. The operation failed to detain the former leader, who has repeatedly denied all charges.

On Thursday, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said that the former leader had violated the constitution by putting up armed resistance to law enforcement officers. In turn, Atambayev announced plans to bring his supporters to Bishkek to hold a protest rally.