Putin hopes Abkhaz elections will bolster country’s stability

BOCHAROV RUCHEY, August 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope that the upcoming presidential elections in Abkhazia will be held in a democratic manner and will improve stability in the country, he said at a meeting with his Abkhaz counterpart Raul Khajimba on Tuesday.
The Russian leader welcomed the Abkhaz president in his Bocharov Ruchey summer residence in Sochi.
"Our meeting is held on the eve of the elections in Abkhazia. I do hope that they will be organized strictly in line with democratic principles and will contribute to further stabilization in the republic, both in the economic and political sense," Putin said at the meeting.