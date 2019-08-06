Japanese ambassador to Russia gets note of protest over violations in visa-free exchanges

MOSCOW, August 6./TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has handed over a note of protest to Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki over violations from Japanese participants in visa-free travels to South Kurils, the Foreign Ministry said in a report.
"Toyohisa Kuzuki has received a note expressing resolute protest in connection with the incidents of violations on the South Kuril Islands committed by Japanese participants in visa-free exchanges with the islands," the ministry said. The Russian side "pointed out to the necessity of a conscientious approach to forming visa-free groups" in Japan.