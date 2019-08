Russia urges Volker to be more responsible in mediation on Ukrainian crisis

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has once again requested a meeting with Russian Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov, Center for Current Politics Director Alexei Chesnakov told TASS on Tuesday.

According to him, this is Volker’s third attempt to hold a meeting with Surkov. "This time, he has asked for a meeting in Moscow in late August. I don’t know how Surkov responded to the initiative, consultations continue," the expert said.