Russia urges UN states to team up on non-deployment of weapons in outer space

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concerns over this strategy’s provisions. "France has become the second country (after the United States) that has officially acknowledged the possibility that an armed conflict could start in space. However, in response to "unfriendly" or "hostile" steps towards French space targets, measures of countering them, including by force, are not ruled out, as we see it," the ministry said.

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. All UN countries should adopt a unified stance on the non-placement of weapons in outer space and back peace initiatives in this sphere, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday in the wake of France’s presentation of its national space defense strategy.

"There is no doubt that in response to this, all UN states recognizing their responsibility for preserving space as common heritage of the mankind for future generations should adopt a unified stance that any plans on its weaponization are unacceptable and efforts should be doubled in support of international peace initiatives," the ministry emphasized.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the latest changes in Paris concerning the Russian initiative on preventing an arms race in space occurred without any solid reasons. In particular, France refused to join an international initiative on no first placement of weapons in outer space and voted for the first time against the homonymous resolution at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, which called for nothing else than dialogue in this sphere.

"The Russian document does not even include any call on undertaking a commitment on no first placement of weapons in outer space, but it only invites to explore the possibilities of doing this," the ministry noted.

Moscow also noted that France was opposed to developing a legally binding tool on preventing an arms race in outer space at the Geneva conference on disarmament. "For its part, Russia confirms its determination to continue its consistent line towards promoting them, contributing to ensuring an absolutely peaceful use of outer space for the sake of global peace and security equal for all," it said.