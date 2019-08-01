Russian embassy in Iran keeping eye on detained oil tanker situation

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Tehran is keeping an eye on the situation surrounding the detention of the Stena Impero British oil tanker whose crew includes three Russians, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The Russian embassy in Iran is keeping an eye on the situation surrounding three Russian members of the British oil tanker anchored in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas," she said. "On July 26, Russian diplomats were allowed to meet with them. They are well and have no complaints, they have enough food and medicine," Zakharova added. "A request was forwarded to the Iranian authorities that the situation surrounding the Russian nationals be resolved as soon as possible so that they can return home. We will continue to work actively to achieve this goal," the Russian diplomat emphasized.

On July 19, Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that the Stena Impero oil tanker flying the British flag had been detained in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the tanker was detained for violating international rules and was escorted to the shore for inspections. The tanker’s 23-member crew includes nationals of Russia, India, Lithuania and the Philippines.