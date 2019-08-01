Developments in Gulf region can lead to military clash, says diplomat

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about mounting tensions in the Gulf region, which can result in a large-scale military clash, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are concerned about the growing conflict potential in the Persian Gulf region," she stressed. "The developments are moving to a dangerous line and are fraught with the risks of a large-scale military clash."

According to the diplomat, the United States is spurring tensions in the region on purpose, including by staging the seizure of the Grace 1 tanker carrying Iranian oil in Gibraltar to step up its presence in the Gulf region under the pretext of ensuring freedom of navigation.