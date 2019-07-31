Kremlin not ruling out Putin’s visit to Mongolia for Khalkhyn Gol victory events

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not ruling out that Russian President Vladimir Putin could pay a visit to Mongolia to attend the events marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Battles of Khalkhyn Gol.

"This visit is being worked out, the details will be announced later," the Russian president’s press service told TASS.

In May, Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga invited Putin to pay a visit to the country to take part in the celebrations on occasion of the 80th anniversary of joint victory in the Battles of Khalkhyn Gol.

The conflict near the Khalkhyn Gol River on Mongolia’s soil between the Soviet Union and Japan began in 1939. The battle lasted from May until September, resulting in the defeat of the Japanese Sixth Army, which had sought to reach Chita and Baikal and show China that "the Soviet military assistance was unreliable." Later, Moscow and Tokyo signed a ceasefire agreement. Following the Battles of Khalkhyn Gol, Japan refrained from attacking the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).